XL bully owner pleads guilty over dog attack which left man, 54, dead

A man has admitted being the owner of a XL bully which killed his neighbour while it was dangerously out of control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Langley, 54, suffered fatal neck injuries when he was attacked while he walked his puppy in Shiney Row near Sunderland on October 3 last year.

Christopher Bell, 45, formerly of Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which caused injury leading to death while dangerously out of control in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell, now living in Coltman Street, Hull, was granted bail and will be sentenced on January 27.

The charge named his dog as Titan – “an American bully XL”. Police shot the dog at the scene to protect the public.

It was understood at the time that another XL bully was taken away by police for public safety.

Neighbours said Mr Langley, who was originally from Liverpool, was walking his Patterdale puppy called Bow when he was attacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Bell who has pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to being the owner of a dangerously out of control XL Bully dog which killed his neighbour Ian Langley in Shiney Row near Sunderland last October | Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

His puppy bolted and managed to escape and was being looked after by a neighbour in the aftermath of the shocking attack which horrified residents living on the estate.

At the time, Michael Kennedy, also from Shiney Row, said he had known Mr Langley for more than 20 years, and said many people knew him simply as “Scouse”.

He said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.”

Mr Kennedy added: “He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble. He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog.”