A Yorkshire barrister has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving to an 85-year-old in 2022.

On July 26, 2022, just before 5:30pm, Hamish Hickey’s car crashed into 85-year-old Michael Lupton’s car, near Ampleforth.

The 40-year-old barrister, of St Hildas Walk in Ampleforth, was driving his black Volvo XC40 with his two young children seated in the back seat.

Hickey crested a blind brow centrally in the road before colliding with Mr Lupton who travelled uphill towards him on the left-hand side of the rural road.

Hamish Hickey has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving to an 85-year-old in 2022. | North Yorkshire Police

The force of the crash pushed Michael Lupton’s silver-coloured Ford Ka backwards and onto the grass verge.

A Forensic Collision Investigator contradicted Hickey’s initial statement that he was driving at an appropriate speed close to the left-hand side of the road.

Finding instead that the collision was caused by Hickey travelling in excess of the speed limit, at 65 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone, on a narrow country lane over a blind crest.

Any environmental factors or vehicle defects which could have caused, or contributed, to the collision were also ruled out, a court heard.

Hickey subsequently provided an updated statement in which he accepted that his driving fell below what would be accepted of a careful and competent driver.

Michael Lupton, who also lived in the village of Ampleforth, was an active man much-loved by family and friends, it was stated.

Michael Lupton was an active man much-loved by family and friends. | North Yorkshire Police

As a result of the crash he sustained severe injuries and, after being treated at the scene, was taken by air ambulance to James Cook University Hospital.

He remained in hospital until his death on August 14, 2022.

Following his arrest. Hickey indicated a guilty plea at a previous hearing to the charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Friday (Nov 1), the 40-year-old was sentenced to 23 months in prison and has received a 2 year 11 month disqualification for causing death by dangerous driving, at York Crown Court.

Major Collision Investigator Detective Constable Laura Cleary said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s loved ones who are still deeply affected by his death, which was preventable.

"Our officers see too much devastation on our roads first-hand. When driving on rural country lanes please be mindful of the different road conditions and hazards that you may encounter and adjust your speed accordingly.