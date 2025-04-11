Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-car crash that left both drivers with significant injuries.

On Tuesday (Apr 8), at 5:20pm, a crash occurred involving a white Citroen DS and a blue Kia Picanto.

This incident took place on the A19, near Bagby.

Both drivers were taken to hospital by road ambulance and air ambulance with significant injuries.

A diversion route was in place on the A19 northbound following a crash near Sunderland | Google

The crash caused the road to be closed for five hours while police investigated and the cars were recovered.

Police are now appealing for information or any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Please email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1253 Moralee.