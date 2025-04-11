A19: Witness appeal after drivers hospitalised with significant injuries after two-car crash near Bagby
On Tuesday (Apr 8), at 5:20pm, a crash occurred involving a white Citroen DS and a blue Kia Picanto.
This incident took place on the A19, near Bagby.
Both drivers were taken to hospital by road ambulance and air ambulance with significant injuries.
The crash caused the road to be closed for five hours while police investigated and the cars were recovered.
Police are now appealing for information or any witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
“Please email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1253 Moralee.
“Please quote reference 12250062230 when passing on information.”