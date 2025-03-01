Police have said they are treating a “targeted attack” which left a man with multiple stab wounds as attempted murder.

At 4.51am this morning (1 March), the victim was found in a vehicle in Almondbury Bank, in the Almondbury area of Huddersfield, with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have said the man was stabbed in a “targeted attack” and they believe the assailant was trying to kill him.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers had attended the scene a short time before the attack and had taken a woman to safety.

Det Insp Sarah Bradley said: “We are treating this incident as attempted murder and as a targeted attack.

“We have a scene in place and have significant enquiries ongoing to ensure the person or persons responsible are arrested and brought to justice.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or seen anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity.”

Due to the prior police attendance at the scene, a referral has been made to the Force’s Professional Standards Directorate to review the wider circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250117263.