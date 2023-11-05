Yorkshire pedestrian dies following a road collision in Hull - officers are now appealing for witnesses with information.

Officers were called to the Anlaby Road junction with Gladstone Street in Hull following reports of a road traffic collision between a car and pedestrian at around 5pm on Saturday evening (November 4).

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, and despite the efforts of medical professionals, later died in hospital.

Spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time.