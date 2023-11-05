All Sections
Anlaby Road collision: Yorkshire man dies after a road traffic collision in Hull between a car and pedestrian

Yorkshire pedestrian dies following a road collision in Hull - officers are now appealing for witnesses with information.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 5th Nov 2023, 17:49 GMT

Officers were called to the Anlaby Road junction with Gladstone Street in Hull following reports of a road traffic collision between a car and pedestrian at around 5pm on Saturday evening (November 4).

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, and despite the efforts of medical professionals, later died in hospital.

Spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time.

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from around the time it occurred, to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 413 of 4 November.”