Anna Dixon: police investigating death threats against Shipley MP

Police are investigating death threats against Shipley MP Anna Dixon, that were posted in response to a video from a rival MP on grooming gang inquiries.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbouring MP Robbie Moore, who represents Keighley and Ilkley, uploaded a video onto his Facebook page, which claimed Ms Dixon did not support Bradford being part of any national inquiry last year.

Threats against Ms Dixon were then made in the comments section, which Mr Moore’s office reported to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shipley MP confirmed the police investigation and described the video posted by the rival MP as “misinformation”.

In a statement, she said: “I want local residents to be aware that I have received threats of death and violence directly posted in response to a misleading video.

“These have been reported to the police, and an investigation is currently underway.

Anna Dixon, Labour MP for Shipley. | Anna Dixon, Labour MP for Shipley.

“It is irresponsible behaviour for any MP of any party to put out such blatant misinformation about a colleague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is particularly true in the current climate, where politicians are under heightened security threats, and in the light of the tragic murders of two colleagues from both sides of the House of Commons in recent years.”

Ms Dixon said she would not oppose Bradford becoming part of the national inquiry into grooming gangs, saying: “If the national inquiry deems that another local inquiry is needed in Bradford, this is something I and the local authority will fully support.”

In response, Mr Moore said: “Let me be clear. I utterly condemn any threats of violence against elected politicians or anyone in public life.

“I have had armed police in my house at 3am in the morning as a result of receiving threats to life myself, and know exactly how it feels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he added: “I would urge readers to watch the full video in question, which is not a personal attack and raises legitimate concerns about the MP for Shipley’s public position on a grooming inquiry in Bradford.

!We are now in a situation in Bradford where victims and survivors and leading child abuse lawyers are desperately calling for a focus on Bradford in the grooming gangs inquiry, with a sitting Labour peer explicitly saying there has been a cover-up inside Bradford Council.