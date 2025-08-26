Anna Dixon: police investigating death threats against Shipley MP
Neighbouring MP Robbie Moore, who represents Keighley and Ilkley, uploaded a video onto his Facebook page, which claimed Ms Dixon did not support Bradford being part of any national inquiry last year.
Threats against Ms Dixon were then made in the comments section, which Mr Moore’s office reported to the police.
The Shipley MP confirmed the police investigation and described the video posted by the rival MP as “misinformation”.
In a statement, she said: “I want local residents to be aware that I have received threats of death and violence directly posted in response to a misleading video.
“These have been reported to the police, and an investigation is currently underway.
“It is irresponsible behaviour for any MP of any party to put out such blatant misinformation about a colleague.
“This is particularly true in the current climate, where politicians are under heightened security threats, and in the light of the tragic murders of two colleagues from both sides of the House of Commons in recent years.”
Ms Dixon said she would not oppose Bradford becoming part of the national inquiry into grooming gangs, saying: “If the national inquiry deems that another local inquiry is needed in Bradford, this is something I and the local authority will fully support.”
In response, Mr Moore said: “Let me be clear. I utterly condemn any threats of violence against elected politicians or anyone in public life.
“I have had armed police in my house at 3am in the morning as a result of receiving threats to life myself, and know exactly how it feels.”
However, he added: “I would urge readers to watch the full video in question, which is not a personal attack and raises legitimate concerns about the MP for Shipley’s public position on a grooming inquiry in Bradford.
!We are now in a situation in Bradford where victims and survivors and leading child abuse lawyers are desperately calling for a focus on Bradford in the grooming gangs inquiry, with a sitting Labour peer explicitly saying there has been a cover-up inside Bradford Council.
“It is both newsworthy and legitimate to raise the fact that the MP for Shipley does not and, from her public comments this week, still does not unequivocally support a focus on Bradford in this national inquiry.”