Appeal launched after man throws fence post at car during racially aggravated attack in York
At around 2:15pm on Wednesday (Jun 4), police responded to reports of an incident outside a property on Kingsway North, in York.
The incident involved a man shouting racial abuse and threats at a lone female occupant.
The man then damaged the victim's vehicle when he threw a fence post at it.
Police have launched an appeal to uncover the identity of the man.
He was described as a white man, aged early 30s, about 5ft 6ins tall, of round build, with short hair wearing a black cap.
He was also described as unshaven, bare-chested and was wearing black jogging bottoms, and carrying a small black shoulder bag which hung down to his waist.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC461 Antony Lockey-Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12250100528 when passing on information.”