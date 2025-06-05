Appeal launched after man throws fence post at car during racially aggravated attack in York

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:23 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
An appeal has been launched after a man threw a fence post at a car during a racially aggravated attack in York.

At around 2:15pm on Wednesday (Jun 4), police responded to reports of an incident outside a property on Kingsway North, in York.

The incident involved a man shouting racial abuse and threats at a lone female occupant.

The man then damaged the victim's vehicle when he threw a fence post at it.

Police have launched an appeal to uncover the identity of the man.

He was described as a white man, aged early 30s, about 5ft 6ins tall, of round build, with short hair wearing a black cap.

He was also described as unshaven, bare-chested and was wearing black jogging bottoms, and carrying a small black shoulder bag which hung down to his waist.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC461 Antony Lockey-Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12250100528 when passing on information.”

