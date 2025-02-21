A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a lorry close to an auction mart in Yorkshire, police have said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the 74-year-old local woman was hit by the red Scania lorry with a livestock trailer on Main Street in High Bentham, close to the entrance to the Bentham Auction Mart.

The incident happened at around 1015am on Wednesday (Feb 19) and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the woman died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the lorry - a 48-year-old man from Ryedale, has been arrested on suspicion of cauding death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation after being questioned.

The road was closed for around nine hours as police carried out investigations.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the woman, and the HGV, were heading west down Mount Pleasant before the collision occurred at the entrance to the auction mart.

“If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of the woman or the red Scania HGV with a livestock trailer prior to the collision, please get in touch without delay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad