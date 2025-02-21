Bentham Auction Mart: Woman dies after being hit by lorry with livestock trailer close to Yorkshire auction mart
North Yorkshire Police said the 74-year-old local woman was hit by the red Scania lorry with a livestock trailer on Main Street in High Bentham, close to the entrance to the Bentham Auction Mart.
The incident happened at around 1015am on Wednesday (Feb 19) and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the woman died at the scene.
The driver of the lorry - a 48-year-old man from Ryedale, has been arrested on suspicion of cauding death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation after being questioned.
The road was closed for around nine hours as police carried out investigations.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the woman, and the HGV, were heading west down Mount Pleasant before the collision occurred at the entrance to the auction mart.
“If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of the woman or the red Scania HGV with a livestock trailer prior to the collision, please get in touch without delay.”
Anyone with information can contact the major collision investigation team on 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 12250030701 . Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.