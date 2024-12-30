Burglary in Ugglebarnby: Yorkshire police appeal for information following stolen Stihl pole pruner in village near Whitby

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 18:46 BST
The North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place in the village of Ugglebarnby near Whitby.

The burglary happened on Monday, December 23, 2024 between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, on a premises on Ugglebarnby Lane.

A Stihl pole pruner was stolen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any persons or vehicles seen in the area who were acting suspiciously or may be able to offer information about the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A police cordon. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)A police cordon. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
A police cordon. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson (1417), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

If you have any information, please quote reference 12240234470 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice