Burglary in Ugglebarnby: Yorkshire police appeal for information following stolen Stihl pole pruner in village near Whitby
The burglary happened on Monday, December 23, 2024 between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, on a premises on Ugglebarnby Lane.
A Stihl pole pruner was stolen.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any persons or vehicles seen in the area who were acting suspiciously or may be able to offer information about the investigation.
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson (1417), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
If you have any information, please quote reference 12240234470 when passing on information.