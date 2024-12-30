The North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place in the village of Ugglebarnby near Whitby.

The burglary happened on Monday, December 23, 2024 between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, on a premises on Ugglebarnby Lane.

A Stihl pole pruner was stolen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any persons or vehicles seen in the area who were acting suspiciously or may be able to offer information about the investigation.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson (1417), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”