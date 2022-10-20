Yorkshire is filled with green spaces, parks, Abbeys, valleys and beautiful landscapes that bloom with colours during the autumn months.

So it was no surprise that this question was very difficult to answer for most of you - but we still managed to get more than 500 responses.

Many of you point blank refused to pick one, insisting that all villages in Yorkshire are worth visiting in autumn.

Golfers play on Beverley's Westwood Pasture with Black Mill in the background in glorious autumnal sunshine. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“How can you possibly select just one, when they’re all stunningly beautiful. Yorkshire truly is God’s Country. I’m from South Shields and would love to be able to afford a little place in your beautiful part of the world.” - Maureen Connell

“All of Yorkshire is beautiful - it really is God’s Country… then you’ve got Yorkshiremen and women.” - Jimmy Fewster

“Yorkshire has plenty of lovely villages so I couldn’t really pick one of them.” - Christine Beckett

“Any of the villages in Yorkshire as most of them have some beauty spots.” - David Kemp

An image of the TransPennine trail in South Yorkshire (Pic supplied by Andy Dodds)

“I would find it very difficult to choose! There are so many beautiful villages. We are very fortunate and blessed to live in one of them.” - Janet Ellis

However, some of you were very confident about your answers, with 10 of you picking Wentworth as the prettiest village in autumn, while five of you picked Masham.

Here are some of your favourite villages to visit in autumn.

“We are blessed in Yorkshire to have so many beautiful places to visit. Coxwold, Croft on Tees, South Dalton, Bolton Abbey, Reeth, all and more and Wentworth village is a gem.” - Judy Popley

“Haworth or Thornton le Dale.” - Katie Grant

“Grassington, North Yorkshire, is an absolutely fabulous place.” - Robert Redmayne

“Cawthorne and Cannon Hall. I’m a Peniston lass and live in Darton now.” - Gail Smith

“Appletreewick has to have the best ‘situation’ in’t Dales with unbeatable views. Not a huge amount to do outside of sitting in the pub(s)... oh wait. It’s perfect.” - Damian Holland

“Bradfield near Sheffield.” - Andrew Cooper

“Wensleydale and Nidderdale, but on the coast I would love Staithes and Robin Hood’s Bay.” - Kevin Ward

“I live in the woodland area of Scarborough and it’s gorgeous when all the leaves fall in autumn.” - Sue Bulman

“Coxwold near Thirsk is beautiful. It’s like going back in time.” - Richard Cornell

“Bishop Burton near Beverley.” - Margaret Smith

“Elsecar: God’s Own back garden.” - Roy Harper

“Luddenden village is beautiful.” - Lorna Richmond

“Staithes, Runswick Bay and Sandsend. Beautiful out of season” - Fiona Youd

“Haworth is my favourite place.” - Ali O’Brien

“Linton Falls and Burnsall.” - Sarah French-Thornley

“The road from Thornton le Dale to Whitby is amazing.” - Alan West

“Where do you want to start? The whole county is great.” - Wolfgang Berth

“Ingleton. Not only the village, the people are special too.” - Catherine Boyd

“Linton near Wetherby.” - Celia Pawson

“Grassington, also Burnsall, is beautiful.” - Deborah Carrick

“All of Yorkshire is beautiful, but if I had to choose it would have to be Sowerby near Thirsk.” - Mark Trenholme

“Langton.” - Eamonn Wall

“Burley in Wharfedale.” - Martin Williams

“Of course it’s got to be Fadmoor.” - Jarvis Browning

“Harden Village and surrounding areas of Harden Grange and Goit Stock Waterfall.” - Jonathan Sutcliffe-Bland

“Bolton Abbey - not strictly a village but lots of trees changing colour. Beautiful.” - Michelle Drake

“Hutton le Hole is just perfect.” - Fab Hats Irena

“West Lutton eh, Clara’s Cottage, Yorkshire Wolds?” - Andrew Rumsby

“The TransPennine trail looks good in South Yorkshire at the minute.” - Andy Dodds

“Heptonstall above Hebden Bridge.” - Mark Holding

“Askrigg, Grassington and Aysgarth.” - Joyce Wilson

“Grinkle Lane from the A171 towards Easington is pretty special this time of year through the tree tunnel.” - Liam Watson

“Ledston - small but beautiful.” - Caroline Spargo-Ceesay

“Heptonstall - the museum is officially closed but opening for special occasions, including this weekend’s Sylvia Plath Literary Festival.” - Nicola Jones

Here is a continuation of the prettiest villages in Yorkshire you picked.

Sutton-in-Craven

Brompton

Silkstone

Beverley

Barwick-in-Elmet

Sowerby Bridge

Holmfirth

Studley

Burton Leonard

Marske-by-the-Sea

Laughton-en-le-Morthen

Kippax

West Tanfield

Horton-in-Ribblesdale

Malham

East Dene

Renishaw

Osmotherley

Austwick

Kettlewell

Oughtibridge

Sharlston

Spofforth

Maltby

Micklethwaite

Ugglebarnby

Hooton Pagnell

Saltaire

Nun Monkton

Thurnscoe

Lastingham

Goathland

Mill Bank

Harome

Hathersage

Rievaulx

Rishworth

Kennythorpe

Collingham

Denby Dale

Honley

Thorpe Willoughby

Hubberholme

Gargrave

Bulmer

