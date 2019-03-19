CCTV released after man hits 13-year-old schoolgirl in the head in Lightcliffe

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after a 13-year-old girl was hit in the head in Lightcliffe.

Police were called at about 3.30pm after the teenager was assaulted on a snicket off Stoney Lane in Lightcliffe, Halifax.

She was walking in the direction of Aysgarth Avenue when the man approached her and is reported to have hit her on the head.

The young girl was able to run onto Aysgarth Avenue where she approached a member of the public and asked for help.

She sustained minor injuries.

The man ran off in the opposite direction.

Police would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV footage as he may have information valuable to the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Clare Turner said: “We would appeal for anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to get in contact with police as we would like to speak to him in connection with the investigation.

“Although it isn’t possible to see his face, we are hopeful that releasing the footage will refresh the memory of someone who saw the man walking in the area at the time of the incident.

“We are aware of rumours circulating on social media of other incidents in this area, however there have been no reports of these incidents made to police.

“I would ask for members of the public to avoid speculating on social media, and if anyone has been a genuine victim of one of these crimes, I would urge you to contact police with the details.

“Our priority remains catching the person responsible for the assault on 14 March and getting justice for the victim and her family.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call them on 101 or via the 101 live chat facility, quoting crime reference 13190134663.

