CCTV shows moment man, 58, is headbutted and seriously injured in Yorkshire pub by attacker who was staring at his wife

Police in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in the town centre.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:28 pm

It is reported that at around 7.30pm on Sunday 27 February the victims, a 60-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, were in the Lord Nelson pub on Printing Office Street.

When the female victim asked a man who was starting at her if there was a problem, he headbutted her husband. The woman was injured when she put her hands over her husband’s face to protect him.

She suffered minor injuries in the assault. Her husband suffered more substantial injuries.

The suspect, in black, was caught on CCTV

South Yorkshire Police officers have carried out extensive enquiries, however they would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that could help with their enquiries.

If you recognise him, call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/44196/22.