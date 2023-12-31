Chris Marriott death update: Sheffield man charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder following death of 46-year-old dad
Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 30, 2023, after being charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.
He has since been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to College Close, Burngreave, on Tuesday afternoon (27 December) after a car collided with a group of people, following reports of violence and disorder in the area.
“Chris sadly died at the scene and a 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.
“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident in College Close earlier this week.
“If you believe you can help our officers with their investigation, you can contact us via the Major Incident Public Portal.
“Alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous and not talk to the police directly, you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”
