A Sheffield man has appeared in court following the death of 46-year-old dad Chris Marriott after being charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 30, 2023, after being charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

He has since been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to College Close, Burngreave, on Tuesday afternoon (27 December) after a car collided with a group of people, following reports of violence and disorder in the area.

“Chris sadly died at the scene and a 32-year-old woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident in College Close earlier this week.

“If you believe you can help our officers with their investigation, you can contact us via the Major Incident Public Portal.

