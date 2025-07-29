The “best thing for the future of Dalton Mills” is for the Peaky Blinders filming site to be moved into private ownership, Bradford Council has said.

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, said : “We’re all devastated at the latest fire at Dalton Mills and share the frustration of the public who want to see this much-loved heritage asset restored to its former glory.”

More than a dozen fire engines were scrambled to the site in Dalton Lane on Saturday evening, with the Victorian textile mill once again ablaze.

On Monday, West Yorkshire Police announced Bradford CID were investigating the fire as suspected arson.

Coun Ross-Shaw said: “We have been supporting efforts to move the site into local private ownership from the Crown Estate and have worked closely with potential owners to help facilitate this.

“Given the importance of the site to Keighley and the wider community, we have worked with Historic England to try to secure some of the more exposed areas of the site on a meanwhile basis.”

He added: “The best thing for the future of Dalton Mills is for the site to be moved into private ownership so it can be secured and redeveloped.”

This was the fourth at Dalton Mills in the last four years. In June 2024, crews attended after two of the floors of the building caught alight.

There was a further fire at the derelict Grade II-listed mill in September 2023, despite Bradford Council claiming the site was secure.

In 2022, a blaze left the building an empty shell. Two teenagers were convicted with arson over this incident. They are awaiting sentencing hearings.

The mill was built in the 1860s and the complex had been partially restored before the 2022 arson, with the clock tower renovated as office and studio space.

Northamptonshire businessman Paul Harris bought Dalton Mills, which had been disused since the 1980s, in 2013, and announced plans to turn it into an arts, cultural and Asian wedding venue. However, the main building was never restored. Instead the mill floor was hired out for TV filming and has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

According to Companies House, Mr Harris's firm Bellissimo Workspaces Ltd had not filed accounts since 2018 and in 2020 was served with a compulsory wind-up order - which would have meant forfeiting assets. In November 2022, it said the company was dissolved.

West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Alison Lowe, said: “I was saddened and angered to see the historic Dalton Mills on fire once again.

“This building is a part of our rich textile heritage and needs to be protected, as does the much-loved Keighley Bus Museum which was also damaged by the flames.

“Thank you to the emergency services for their huge efforts to tackle this blaze, as well as volunteers from the community who have worked hard to clear up the aftermath.