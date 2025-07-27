Milo74 exclusively shared their drone photographs and video with The Yorkshire Post, which reveals the terrible damage done by the latest blaze.

Dalton Mills is a Victorian textile mill, which has been used to film Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey. There have been a number of fires at the site in recent years, with the latest on Saturday night (26 July).

A dozen fire engines were scrambled to try and get the blaze under control, while huge plumes of smoke billowed into the rest of Keighley. The drone footage captures the extent of the damage and the huge amount of smoke caused by the flames.

West Yorkshire Police have said there were no casualties. Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said it was “absolutely infuriating” there has been another fire at Dalton Mills.

1 . Fire breaks out again at Dalton Mills Credit: Melody Pugh | Credit: Melody Pugh Photo Sales

2 . The historic textile mill was used to film Peaky Blinders Credit: Milo74 | Credit: Milo74 Photo Sales

3 . The fire caused smoke to billow across Keighley Credit: Melody Pugh | Credit: Melody Pugh Photo Sales