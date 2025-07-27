Milo74 exclusively shared their drone photographs and video with The Yorkshire Post, which reveals the terrible damage done by the latest blaze.
Dalton Mills is a Victorian textile mill, which has been used to film Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey. There have been a number of fires at the site in recent years, with the latest on Saturday night (26 July).
A dozen fire engines were scrambled to try and get the blaze under control, while huge plumes of smoke billowed into the rest of Keighley. The drone footage captures the extent of the damage and the huge amount of smoke caused by the flames.
West Yorkshire Police have said there were no casualties. Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said it was “absolutely infuriating” there has been another fire at Dalton Mills.
In June 2024, crews attended after two of the floors of the building caught alight. There was a further fire at the derelict Grade II-listed mill in September 2023, despite Bradford Council claiming the site was secure.
In 2022, a blaze left the building an empty shell. Last year, two teenagers were charged with arson over this incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.