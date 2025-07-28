Police are investigating the latest shocking fire at the historic Dalton Mills in Keighley as a suspected arson.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that while there were no casualties there was significant smoke, with huge black plumes billowing throughout Keighley.

Today (28 July), West Yorkshire Police announced Bradford CID were investigating the fire as a suspected arson.

The force said: “It is a being treated as a deliberate ignition by the fire service and a crime of arson has been recorded.”

Saturday’s fire was the fourth at Dalton Mills in the last four years. In June 2024, crews attended after two of the floors of the building caught alight.

Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said the latest fire was “absolutely infuriating”. “At this stage, I can’t thank our emergency services enough for all their efforts and bravery as they continue to fight to put out this major fire and to ensure all are safe,” he said.

“Should any investigations conclude that arsonists are yet again involved, they should expect the full force of the law to hit them hard.

“I have been raising the case for months now with the Crown Estate and other organisations who have legal oversight that the site is not secure, easily accessible and that it is only a matter of time before the next major incident takes place. This current situation simply cannot continue. Dalton Mills is a jewel within Keighley which needs protection and restoration.”

The mill was built in the 1860s and the complex had been partially restored before the alleged 2022 arson, with the clock tower renovated as office and studio space.

Northamptonshire businessman Paul Harris bought Dalton Mills, which had been disused since the 1980s, in 2013, and announced plans to turn it into an arts, cultural and Asian wedding venue. However, the main building was never restored. Instead the mill floor was hired out for TV filming and has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.