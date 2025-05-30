Two Dewsbury men charged after £50,000 rum heist and motorway stop at Fleet Services
At 12:30am on Thursday (May 29), police responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” relating to a van at Fleet Services on the M3 southbound.
When officers arrived at the area they located the van on the M3 southbound, near Junction 5.
Officers safely used a stop stick and two of the van’s tyres were deflated.
The van was searched and officers located approximately 2,300 bottles of rum worth an estimated £50,000.
All items, including the van, rum and bolt croppers, were seized.
Two men were arrested and charged following the incident.
Barry Calvert, 33, of Windsor Gardens, Dewsbury, was charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle and aggravated vehicle taking.
Dale Hever, 30, of Smallwood Gardens, Dewsbury, was charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking and fraudulently loan a registration mark / document.
Hever has also been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with licence and using a vehicle without third party insurance.
Both men are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Friday (30 May).