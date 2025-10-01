Drunk man jailed after abusing public and spitting at police officer during drunken rampage
Craig Robert Boyd was seen throwing items at cars from a roundabout, abusing members of the public and spitting at cars in Skipton over the course of less than an hour on July 14 this year.
The 38-year-old’s behaviour was first made aware to the police shortly before 6.30pm, when he was seen shouting in the street on Mill Bridge and throwing items at cars on the roundabout at the top of the High Street.
Around 15 minutes later, he was reported to be shouting abuse at people outside Pizza Express just a short distance away from where the first report came in.
At around 7pm, he was reported to be spitting at cars and acting in a ‘menacing’ way towards a young girl, and then made a cut-throat gesture to a passer-by near the RAF Social Club before he headed up to Shortbank Close.
He was also reported to be sweaing at a woman and then chasing another woman and her family near the playing fields just off Shortbank Close.
When police officers arrived at the scene they quickly identified Boyd, who swore at them and spat in the face of one.
He admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly, and a Section 4 public order offence.
He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at York Crown Court on September 26.
Sergeant Paul Evans, from the Craven Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Craig Boyd has been a nuisance in and around Skipton for many years and his behaviour completely spiralled out of control on this particular day.
“It was the persistent and targeted work by officers in Craven that secured his arrest and conviction at court, with excellent help from numerous witnesses and victims who supported the investigation.”