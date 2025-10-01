A man who went on a drunken rampage which led to members of the public calling police six times in less than an hour has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Robert Boyd was seen throwing items at cars from a roundabout, abusing members of the public and spitting at cars in Skipton over the course of less than an hour on July 14 this year.

The 38-year-old’s behaviour was first made aware to the police shortly before 6.30pm, when he was seen shouting in the street on Mill Bridge and throwing items at cars on the roundabout at the top of the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 15 minutes later, he was reported to be shouting abuse at people outside Pizza Express just a short distance away from where the first report came in.

At around 7pm, he was reported to be spitting at cars and acting in a ‘menacing’ way towards a young girl, and then made a cut-throat gesture to a passer-by near the RAF Social Club before he headed up to Shortbank Close.

He was also reported to be sweaing at a woman and then chasing another woman and her family near the playing fields just off Shortbank Close.

When police officers arrived at the scene they quickly identified Boyd, who swore at them and spat in the face of one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Boyd has been jailed following a drunken rampage | NYP

He admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly, and a Section 4 public order offence.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at York Crown Court on September 26.

Sergeant Paul Evans, from the Craven Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Craig Boyd has been a nuisance in and around Skipton for many years and his behaviour completely spiralled out of control on this particular day.