Elderly female hospital patient sexually assaulted in her bed in Bradford by convicted rapist

An elderly female hospital patient was sexually assaulted in her bed by a convicted rapist, a court heard.

Homeless Peter Dzudza, 28, was 'staying' at Bradford Royal Infirmary when he grouped both his 71-year-old victim's breasts in a private cubicle at the hospital in April.

He was later caught masturbating to pornography on his mobile phone in a corridor.

Dzudza - previously convicted of raping a boy under 13 as a teenager in his native Slovakia - was today jailed for two years after admitting sexual assault.

Bradford Royal Infirmary. (Pic credit: SWNS)

Bradford Crown Court heard the woman had been admitted to A&E and was put in the cubicle after having an X-Ray.

As she was falling sleep, Dzudza entered the cubicle and told her to be 'shush'.

He then kissed the woman on the mouth and put his hand inside her dressing gown, fondling her left breast over her nightie, the court heard.

Prosecutor Rebecca Young said the victim was frightened and confused and was unable to reach a panic alarm button on the wall behind her.

Peter Dzudza. (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Police / SWNS)

After she asked Dzudza who he was, he stroked her arm and shoulder as if to calm her down, the court was told.

Miss Young said Dzudza then kissed the woman again and repeated his behaviour, this time fondling her right breast.

When the woman screamed for help, Dzudza fled the room.

Hospital CCTV footage later captured him sat in a corridor, watching porn on his mobile phone and masturbating.

Dzudza, of no fixed abode, was arrested by police two days after the incident and claimed during his interview that he had been "staying" at the hospital.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier crown court hearing to sexually assaulting the woman and was today jailed for 27 months.

He expressed an apology to his victim over a video link during the hearing and his barrister Paul Canfield said his client had sworn he'd never do anything like it again.

The court was told he was on bail awaiting sentence for common assault when he committed the offence at hospital in April 19.

He was previously convicted of raping a boy under 13 in his native Slovakia when he was just 15 himself, back in 2011.

Mr Cranfield said: "He intends upon release to return back to Slovakia and find accommodation with his father."

Recorder Sam Green KC said Dzudza had been so excited by his assault on the woman that he was later seen watching porn and masturbating.

He told him: "You entered that private cubicle uninvited and told her to be quiet.

"In my judgement this was akin to, and no better than, entering someone's home uninvited because she was in a private cubicle lying helpless and you went in there with no permission to do so."

He said the victim had been traumatised, suffered flashbacks and was now frightened of being admitted to hospital again in case she encountered another "pervert" like Dzudza.

The judge said Dzudza would have been jailed for three years after a trial, but his guilty plea meant his sentence was reduced to 27 months.

Because Dzudza has been remanded in custody since his arrest he was told he may be released after serving a further nine months behind bars.

Recorder Green imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order which bans Dzudza from entering hospital unless he is in need of urgent medical treatment or has an appointment.