The MP, amid mounting campaign calls, has vowed to put powerful testimony from victims and their families at the heart of Government strategy.

As she met with Yorkshire victims and families before revealing new powers to tackle the issue, she spoke of the strength of grief and survivors’ determination in fighting for change.

“Nothing was ever changed by somebody having a fancy job title,” she said.

Government Minister Jess Phillips is pictured by the media wall on her visit to Karma Nirvana, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“Any law that was ever changed that was any good, that gave someone more liberty, came from an ordinary person.

“I have worked over the years with many victims of honour based abuse. I have seen women give up everything,” she added.

“There is nothing that will be written in the Violence against Women and Girls Strategy that didn’t come from a story that a victim has told us. Everything comes from them.”

Six steps were outlined by the Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls this week, around risk assessments, training, and funding for support.

Yorkshire-based charity Karma Nirvana has led campaigns, with calls for an official definition of honour based abuse at its core.

Ms Phillips, meeting with charity leaders and victims’ families in Leeds and Bradford, went on to hear from pilot projects from West Yorkshire Police (WYP).

Praising the work of Bradford safeguarding teams, leading the way nationally in partnership working, she said such a focus was essential in calling out hidden abuse.

“There has been some progress,” she said. “It still seems, today, that agencies nationally are getting it wrong. Agencies not properly trained; not confident in the signs and signals.

“The campaigners fighting for a definition for a number of years have really made the case for it to be written into law.”

Ms Phillips, who went to university in Leeds before going on to work with women’s shelters, spoke of the impact of families’ testimonies and in particular of the efforts of Yasmin Javed.

Her daughter Fawziyah, a pregnant Leeds’ lawyer, was pushed off a cliff in Edinburgh by her husband in 2021 as she prepared to leave him.

“It’s very hard to sit opposite a bereaved mother, telling you her daughter’s risk assessment wasn’t done right,” Ms Phillips said now.

“Fawziyah tried to use her voice. The only reason we know she was murdered was because she said so at the bottom. We have to listen to her voice.

“She tried to speak, which so many don’t get to, so we have to listen to her.”

Earlier this month, Ms Phillips and her husband had stopped by a bench in Fawziyah’s memory on a visit to Scotland, at the site of her murder at Arthur’s Seat.

“It feels different to me now, the whole mountain,” she said. “It’s a testament to her.”

And as she praised the charity work of Karma Nirvana, with renewed funding for its helpline, she spoke of the strength of all those victims and callers.

Every change, she added, comes from their bravery.

“We know that victims need someone to talk to,” she said. “It’s not as simple as going to the police if your abuser is your mother, your father, your brother or your aunt