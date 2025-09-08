'There is no honour in abuse' - Pilot scheme launched to safeguard those at risk

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford is trialling a new pilot scheme, bringing together key agencies to safeguard those at risk of being forced into marriage.

Now, under monthly meetings with policing, education, healthcare and community teams, action is being stepped up to protect more people from harm.

Detective Superintendent Zaheer Abbas, who helped set up the scheme as Bradford head of crime and safeguarding, said the district was proactive in its approach.

Police Lead Detective Superintendent Zaheer Abbas with Jess Phillips MP

“There is no honour in abuse, in any form of abuse,” he said. “It has devastating effects, lifelong effects. In the worst scenario it can lead to someone losing their life.”

Every month a special meeting is held in Bradford, reviewing the district’s Domestic Abuse Multi-Agency Protection Orders (DAMAPO).

Such orders are granted by the courts where there is a risk of a child or adult being forced into a marriage against their will, in the UK or abroad.

Forced marriage has been a crime since 2014, with anyone found guilty facing up to seven years in prison.

Now with risk assessments, safety planning, and victim support, teams under Bradford District Safeguarding Partnerships work together to put measures into place.

In Bradford, said Det Supt Abbas, there is a “can-do” attitude when it comes to forging creative ideas. This is a district, he added, taking bold steps in the first pilot of its kind.

“There is more education out there,” he said, reflecting on decades of change.

“We recognise this is a hidden crime, and that more needs to be done to reach those communities and the victims.

“Our response to honour-based abuse (HBA) and in particular forced marriage, has improved significantly,” he added.

“The DAMAPO process that we’ve brought in here at Bradford is a prime example of that - it’s the first of its kind nationally.

“Some of the partners around the table, education, health, social care are absolutely key - they potentially are the first port of call to pick up on the red flags.”

He described HBA as instances of retaliation where a perpetrator believes the victim has brought shame to their family, community or themselves.

It boils down to domestic abuse in its “worst form”, he added, controlling and manipulating victims and defining what they can or can’t do.

One of the biggest challenges is that victims can be fearful of police intervention, he added, stressing that teams are led by victim wishes.

“Honour based abuse is a massively under-reported crime,” said Dept Supt Abbas. “There are a number of reasons for that - cultural sensitivities, misunderstanding as well, especially in Bradford where we have a diverse community.

“Actually understanding what is HBA varies within those communities. So what’s acceptable in one community will differ from another.

“Some of the work that we’ve got to do on a local and national level is actually education. That support and help is out there. If I look at the work in Bradford there is a lot of work with hard to reach communities, and also through local partnerships as well.