'My daughter was pushed to her death by her husband - it completely destroyed our family'

An aching loss will echo forever in Yasmin Javed after her only child was murdered at the age of just 31.

Fawziyah, a lawyer in Leeds, was 17 weeks pregnant. She was pushed off a cliff by her husband in 2021 after deciding to leave him.

As she lay dying, beneath Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Fawziyah was able to tell the police.

A vigil where flowers and candles laid in tribute to 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed in a vigil at Leeds Civic Hall. Picture Tony Johnson

It came too late. She had asked for help twice before, but was graded as ‘medium risk’. Beaten but not cowed, she even handed police the voice recordings.

To her mother Yasmin, there must be change. She will fight for it every step of the way. Her heart aches, every day.

“We are just existing now,” she said. “Fawziyah was failed. It’s hell on earth for us. Every waking second of every day.”

Honour based abuse (HBA) doesn’t, until now, have a definition. It can be aimed at victims who - wrongly - are seen to bring shame to themselves, their culture or family.

Natasha Rattu the Executive Director of Karma Nirvana, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

At its simplest, it could be for wearing the wrong clothes. It could be around relationships, or acting the wrong way. Being too independent.

Fawziyah was pregnant but she planned to leave. Both were high-risk factors, but she was never told her ‘status’ had changed.

Ms Javed was the one who, with Fawziyah’s permission, called the police twice - the last time was just six days before her murder.

“She told them about the abuse,” she said. “There were elements of HBA. That was not picked up. Had it been picked up on, I don’t think I’d be sitting here today.”

Yasmin Javed mother of Fawziyah Javed at a vigil where flowers and candles laid in tribute to the 31-year-old at Leeds Civic Hall. Picture Tony Johnson

Six steps have now been promised, in Fawziyah’s memory and in the names of those who suffered beside her.

The first is to legislate with statutory guidance. What matters here is a definition of HBA - the key thing that campaigners have fought for.

It matters, across agencies, to use clear language.

There’s also work around improving risk assessments. Then awareness campaigns, training development, and a pilot study to look at the prevalence of forced marriage and FGM.

Renewed funding goes to charity Karma Nirvana for its helpline.

Here, a specialist team takes calls from victims and families. They can help with advice and a listening ear.

Last week it was a young woman who said she’d smashed her A-Level exams. She had nobody else to tell, to share.

Today, it’s a young woman who feels trapped in a promise she never set out to make.

As the phone rings a quiet falls across the busy offices to create a safe space to talk. Then comes her tearful whisper: “This isn’t what I want”.

The helpline at Karma Nirvana has seen over 10,000 calls in the year to March. More than 3,000 cases, people desperately seeking support.

The young woman only has a few minutes. She shares little whispers of wishes. “I want to leave,” she says. “There is a place I can rent.”

And the counsellor, on the other end of the line, has the training to help. Sadly it’s honed with experience; there is very little that she hasn’t heard before.

“Do you feel safe with this man?,” she probes gently. “You said you feel brainwashed. Now you have to spend time with him. Are there any expectations?”

She is quiet for a while. Then she adds: “To consummate your marriage - that should be your choice.”

One in three of all callers is aged under 25. Nearly half are asking about honour based abuse. Six per cent of those on the phone have seen threats to kill.

And while most callers are women nearly one in 10 is a man. For some men, forced marriage can mean living an alternate life. Pushing ahead with expectation.

This isn’t a suffering that can be universally claimed.

Karma Nirvana, founded in 1993, is the first charity of its kind for victims and survivors.

Here, survivors share their stories. Of the aunt, who died by fire. Of the mother, who fled at 16. Of secret visits to relatives on their deathbed, clouded by shame.

Just the other day the charity was contacted by a solicitor seeking guidance. Could they explain to a child with learning disabilities the remits of their upcoming marriage?

It gave the team pause. At what point did anybody ask if the child could consent?

The charity has long fought and is still fighting for change. Every push forward marks a small victory, to make forced marriage a crime, or to outlaw virginity testing.

A definition for Honour Based Abuse (HBA), now, is a measure of control. A shared language, said executive director Natasha Rattu, to understand and eradicate it.

“People are frightened to say it,” she said. “There is a worry about offending, or getting it wrong, or of being called a racist.

“Often people going through it don’t see it as abuse,” she added. “It’s conditioning - to think this is a part of life.

“A definition, clearly and universally, is about power and control. It’s about having the confidence to say ‘no’, this is abuse. Let us call it out.”

To Yasmin, there is no end to her sorrow and aching. She speaks in Fawziyah’s memory, even though it hurts to say her name.

She does it because it hurts so hard, because no other mother should ever feel this pain. In her daughter’s memory, she said, she is determined to stand tall.

“I know this horrific pain and grief,” said Yasmin softly. “We are just existing now. There is no enjoyment in life.

“I know what it’s done to me and my family. And I know it’s completely destroyed us to the core.