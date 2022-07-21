Family of Yorkshire dad killed by drunk paramedic while cycling home from a BBQ pay tribute to him

Richard Goodwin, 56, died at the scene after he was struck by 36-year-old Robert Woodruff's Nissan Juke on an A road between Ottringham and Patrington in East Yorkshire.

Woodruff, who had been on a pub crawl around Withernsea before getting behind the wheel to drive to a party, has now been jailed for five years at Hull Crown Court.

His car veered onto the opposite side of the road and collided with Mr Goodwin's pedal cycle.

Richard Goodwin with his five children

Speaking of their devastating loss, Richard Goodwin’s family said: “Firstly we would like to thank Humberside Police for their diligent work over the last year, with special mention to our family liaison officer Emily Green and Sarah Dewhurst, officer in charge, for the care shown towards us.

“We’d also like to thank the prosecuting barrister Jeremy Evans QC for showing genuine passion in wanting to seek justice for our dad.

“We've tried to carry ourselves with dignity and respect over this incredibly difficult year, whilst Robert Woodruff has seemingly carried on his life without showing an ounce of remorse. Whilst he now faces five years behind bars, we are destined to live out our own life sentence - life without our wonderful dad.

“We hope that the changes to the death by dangerous law brought in act as a tougher deterrent in the hope that no other families suffer the pain and hurt we continue to go through every day.

“We wish to thank everyone that has supported us as we now try and move forward with our lives.”

Serious Collisions Unit Constable Sarah Dewhurst said: “Before I address the actions of Mr Woodruff, I would firstly like to acknowledge Richard’s family who have handled such a tragic and horrific time in their lives with courage and dignity.

“At the time of the incident Richard had been at a barbecye with friends and was cycling home when the collision occurred. He was a doting father and leaves behind a loving family including five children, sister and parents. He was a kind, caring, selfless person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“I have no doubt that Richard’s family will continue to grieve for him, but in time I hope it will provide them with some comfort in knowing Robert Woodruff has been brought to justice for his selfish and reckless actions. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Time after time we continue to deal with people who think it’s okay to drive under the influence of alcohol. If you have been drinking, it is simple, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It really can mean the difference between life and death, not only for yourself but for innocent members of the public too.