Fly-tipping run by organised crime is the 'new narcotics', report finds

The House of Lords’ cross-party Environment and Climate Change Committee has today called for the Government to set up a “root and branch” review and get tough on serious waste crime.

The Committee carried out an inquiry into the issue, which it says found multiple failures by the Environment Agency and a “lack of interest” by the police in tackling the problems which are blighting communities.

It also hit out at the “ineffectiveness” of the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) Joint Unit for Waste Crime.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, fly-tipping hit its highest level since 2019 last year.

There were a whopping 85,568 cases reported - more than 230 incidents every day - a nine per cent increase on the previous year.

Throughout the Dales, rubbish is being dumped at the side of the roads, with detritus blowing into the stunning Yorkshire countryside.

Bogus waste-disposal companies are using local Facebook groups to offer cash-in-hand collections of household rubbish, and then dumping it in laybys or farm tracks.

The Committee said this is largely being run by organised criminal gangs, who are then channeling the money into drugs, money laundering and modern slavery.

However, only a fraction of fly-tippers or litterers are ever prosecuted, as tracking them down from dumping grounds with no witnesses or CCTV is difficult for overstretched police and council staff.

Experts told the peers that this kind of fly-tipping has become the “new narcotics” and overall the environmental, social and economic costs are totalling £1bn a year.

Today, Committee chair Baroness Sheehan will send a letter to Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds urging the Government to prioritise tackling organised waste crime.

She said: “During our inquiry we heard that over 38 million tonnes of waste (enough to fill Wembley Stadium 35 times) is being illegally dumped each year mainly by established organised crime groups involved in drugs, firearms, money laundering and modern slavery.

“Despite the scale and seriousness of the crimes, raised by the members of the public in many cases, we have found multiple failings by the Environment Agency and other agencies from slow responses to repeated public reports (as in the case of Hoad’s Wood, Kent) through to a woeful lack of successful convictions.”

She added: “We are unimpressed with the lack of interest shown by the police in fulfilling their role by bringing to bear their expertise in tackling serious and organised waste crime, which is a subset of, and gateway to, other forms of serious and organised crime including drugs and money laundering and was described as ‘the new narcotics’ by the former CEO of the EA.”

The Committee is calling on the Government to establish a single telephone line for the public to report waste crime.

It also said the Joint Unit for Waste Crime must improve collaboration between the police and councils.

Baroness Sheehan added: “The Government and other agencies must act now on our recommendations, including starting an independent review. There is no time to waste.”

Earlier in the year, Defra said councils should “get much more aggressive” against fly-tippers by using new powers to seize and crush their vehicles.

The Government said it was looking to bring in new legislation that would mean criminals caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally could face five years behind bars.

The then-Environment Secretary Steve Reed wrote in The Yorkshire Post: “We’re looking to change the law so that those rogue operators who take rubbish from someone’s home and then dump it on a nearby road – they were getting away almost scot-free under the previous Government – will now be looking at potentially five-year prison sentences.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Waste crime is toxic and causes serious harm to people, places, the environment, and the economy. We recognise the recommendations of the report and are committed to doing more.

"Last year alone, our dedicated teams shut down 462 illegal waste sites and prevented nearly 34,000 tonnes of waste being illegally exported - showing that we can make real change despite the challenges involved.”

A Defra spokesperson added: “This Government is taking action to clean up Britain and tackle waste gangs.