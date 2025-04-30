Labour is determined to stop the avalanche of rubbish that’s choking towns across Yorkshire - Steve Reed

Fly-tipping is a stain on Yorkshire’s streets. The sight of an old fridge or a pile of rubble by the side of a road, spoiling our streets or cluttering up the countryside dents the pride we have in our communities.
By Steve Reed

Environment Secretary

Published 30th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

Waste cowboys run roughshod, offering to take care of some DIY odds-and-ends on the cheap and dumping it with complete disregard for others.

The number of fly-tipping incidents skyrocketed under the Conservatives. With over 1.1m incidents across the country each year – with more than 85,000 in Yorkshire and the Humber alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, efforts to take the fight to the criminals have stagnated, with prosecutions against rogue waste operators falling by a fifth since 2018/19.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed announcing the crushing powers. Credit: DefraEnvironment Secretary Steve Reed announcing the crushing powers. Credit: Defra
Environment Secretary Steve Reed announcing the crushing powers. Credit: Defra | Defra

Incidents in Yorkshire including a man in Thurnscoe dumping sofas on his own street, or a mound of waste being left on land next to one of Bradford’s busiest roads are just a few examples of fly-tipping which have rightly horrified communities.

The senseless vandalism by these criminals on the streets and fields of Yorkshire contributes to waste crime costing the economy over £1bn every year.

It also leaves hard-working taxpayers needing to cough up millions each year in clean-up costs, which could be better spent on improving local services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A fly-tipper's crushed car. Credit: DefraA fly-tipper's crushed car. Credit: Defra
A fly-tipper's crushed car. Credit: Defra | Defra

For far too long, waste criminals who blight our towns have gone unpunished. That ends today. This Government is determined to clean up Britain – and stop this avalanche of rubbish that’s choking towns and communities across Yorkshire.

There is emerging evidence that seizing and crushing the cars, vans and lorries involved in fly tipping could have a dramatic impact on future incidents – but only a handful of councils use these powers.

That’s why we are turbocharging new instructions for councils to use the powers they have, working closely with the police to put in more roadside checks and use drones and CCTV to track down, seize and crush cars and vans involved in fly tipping.

We will also turn the spotlight on industries which have slipped under the radar -high levels of abuse by waste criminals in the scrap metal, tyre and end-of-life vehicle sectors. That is why I’m sealing off loopholes which allowed them to evade scrutiny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If waste cowboys are found to be operating illegally, our new reforms now mean they face up to five years in prison. This Labour Government will crack down on waste cowboys and clean up Britain.

Steve Reed is the Environment Secretary.

Related topics:YorkshireRubbishLabourCrimeFly-tipping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice