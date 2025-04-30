Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waste cowboys run roughshod, offering to take care of some DIY odds-and-ends on the cheap and dumping it with complete disregard for others.

The number of fly-tipping incidents skyrocketed under the Conservatives. With over 1.1m incidents across the country each year – with more than 85,000 in Yorkshire and the Humber alone.

Meanwhile, efforts to take the fight to the criminals have stagnated, with prosecutions against rogue waste operators falling by a fifth since 2018/19.

Incidents in Yorkshire including a man in Thurnscoe dumping sofas on his own street, or a mound of waste being left on land next to one of Bradford’s busiest roads are just a few examples of fly-tipping which have rightly horrified communities.

The senseless vandalism by these criminals on the streets and fields of Yorkshire contributes to waste crime costing the economy over £1bn every year.

It also leaves hard-working taxpayers needing to cough up millions each year in clean-up costs, which could be better spent on improving local services.

For far too long, waste criminals who blight our towns have gone unpunished. That ends today. This Government is determined to clean up Britain – and stop this avalanche of rubbish that’s choking towns and communities across Yorkshire.

There is emerging evidence that seizing and crushing the cars, vans and lorries involved in fly tipping could have a dramatic impact on future incidents – but only a handful of councils use these powers.

That’s why we are turbocharging new instructions for councils to use the powers they have, working closely with the police to put in more roadside checks and use drones and CCTV to track down, seize and crush cars and vans involved in fly tipping.

We will also turn the spotlight on industries which have slipped under the radar -high levels of abuse by waste criminals in the scrap metal, tyre and end-of-life vehicle sectors. That is why I’m sealing off loopholes which allowed them to evade scrutiny.

If waste cowboys are found to be operating illegally, our new reforms now mean they face up to five years in prison. This Labour Government will crack down on waste cowboys and clean up Britain.