Former police officer who started sexual relationship with victim of crime jailed

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:19 BST
A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after being convicted of forming a sexual relationship with a female victim of crime.

Wasim Bashir, 55, who was working as a detective constable in Bradford District at the point of his arrest, has retired from the organisation but will still face misconduct proceedings.

Most Popular

He was found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court and jailed on Friday August 29 for two years and three months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charge related to an incident of abuse of position for a sexual purpose with former DC Bashir engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman who had reported to West Yorkshire Police that she had been the victim of a sexual offence.

Wasim Bashir, 55, who was working as a detective constable in Bradford District at the point of his arrest, was found guilty after forming a sexual relationship with a female victim of crime.placeholder image
Wasim Bashir, 55, who was working as a detective constable in Bradford District at the point of his arrest, was found guilty after forming a sexual relationship with a female victim of crime.

He was involved in investigating the crime she had reported.

The conviction follows an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The judge directed the jury during the trial to find Bashir not guilty of a second count of misconduct in a public office.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice