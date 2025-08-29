Former police officer who started sexual relationship with victim of crime jailed

A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after being convicted of forming a sexual relationship with a female victim of crime.

Wasim Bashir, 55, who was working as a detective constable in Bradford District at the point of his arrest, has retired from the organisation but will still face misconduct proceedings.

He was found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court and jailed on Friday August 29 for two years and three months.

The charge related to an incident of abuse of position for a sexual purpose with former DC Bashir engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman who had reported to West Yorkshire Police that she had been the victim of a sexual offence.

He was involved in investigating the crime she had reported.

The conviction follows an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.