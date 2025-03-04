Harrogate sex offender jailed for life for rape and sexual assault offences

A former Harrogate man has been given a life sentence for a series of rapes and sexual assaults.

James Richard Arthur Dowson, 35, was found guilty of two counts of rape against a girl under 16 and five counts of indecent assault against a girl under 14.

Dowson denied the offences but was found guilty by jury in November 2024 and remanded in custody until he was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on March 3, 2025.

He was also jailed at the same time for crimes committed in the West Yorkshire area after being found guilty of 10 offences including rape and sexual assault.

The judge sentence him to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 12 years and 247 days before he can apply for parole.

He was also issued with indefinite restraining orders against the two victims and issued with a sexual harm prevention order.

The sentences include a total of two years for the offences in North Yorkshire and the remainder for the offences committed in West Yorkshire.

Dowson, currently of no fixed address, targeted a girl in North Yorkshire who was aged just eight years old when the abuse began and carried on for five years.

The victim, now an adult, provided a very powerful and poignant victim personal statement that was read out in court.

She said she struggled to sleep at night and became angry due to the abuse.

Here are some extracts from the statement: “When the abuse was happening when I was a young child, I remember I felt confused. I lost respect for myself. During the abuse at its worst when I was 13, I felt helpless. I knew it wasn’t right, but I didn’t know what to do. It was an out of body experience. I didn’t actually process what had happened and the severity of it until I was 15 or 16 years of age.

“I became angry. I struggled to sleep at night. Certain smells and certain mannerisms from others would cause flash backs.

“There were times where I felt so low I thought it would be easier if I wasn’t here. I felt worthless and developed self-sabotaging behaviour.

“The abuse I suffered has also really affected my relationships with others. When I reached low points with my mental health my close family and friends were pushed away.

“When I did finally report the incident to the police, I had the unwavering support of my husband and I think this was what gave me the strength to persevere with the investigation.

“The court process was extremely hard, however I really felt that my voice was heard, and I felt it was the final hurdle to closing this chapter of my life and starting a new chapter.

“I get to live my life now and watch my babies grow up and be present in the moment. I can wake up every day knowing that I have done the right thing.

“Throughout this process I have learnt that I am loved, I am cared about and that I do matter. This abuse had been in my head for 20 years. After I found out he’d been found guilty on 6 November I felt a wave of calm come over me and I have never felt like that before.”

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Abigail Garford, of North Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “It was incredibly difficult for the victim to report this to the police. But she bravely detailed the horrific abuse that Dowson inflicted on her that has now led to his conviction. I know that she now feels a weight has been lifted of her shoulders since he was found guilty.

“Despite her ordeal, her main motivation throughout was to ensure he was locked away so that he couldn’t do the same to other women. This is truly commendable.

“I sincerely hope that the outcome encourages other victims of abuse to come forward and report what has happened to them. You will be listened to and we will do everything we can to bring justice for you.”

Judge Ahmed Nadim praised the victims for helping to make society a safer place.

The judge said: “Without them giving evidence, a very dangerous offender would not have met justice and by taking the brave decision that they have and by giving evidence in the manner that they have, they have contributed to our society being a safer place.