A man, Harry Trench, also known as Mackenzie Kay is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with reports of arson with intent to endanger life, stalking and making threats to kill in Doncaster.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted man Harry Trench, who is also known as Mackenzie Kay.

Trench, 23, is wanted in connection with reports of arson with intent to endanger life in Kings Road, Doncaster, on December 20, 2024. He is also wanted in connection with reports of stalking and making threats to kill at Lakeside Boulevard in Doncaster on October 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, he is wanted for failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in relation to drug offences, and in connection with a reported theft of a motor vehicle.

Wanted man Harry Trench. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trench recently or knows where he may be staying. He's understood to have links to Doncaster - including Conisbrough - Kimberworth, Rotherham and Barnsley.

“He is described as a white man who is around 6ft tall and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and no facial hair.

“Following a previous appeal for information on Trench's whereabouts, we have been carrying out numerous enquiries, including visits to several addresses he is linked to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trench knows he is wanted and we believe he is actively evading our officers, so we are again asking the public for their help to track him down.”

If you see Trench, or have information that could help the police find him, please call 101 or use the online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, do not approach him, but instead call 999. Please quote incident number 455 of 30 December 2024 when you get in touch.