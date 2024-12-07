Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested following a police pursuit on Hessle Road in East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports were made of a silver Renault Clio being driven erratically on Kingston Road in Willerby at around 12.45am on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Police officers were deployed and upon failing to stop when requested by officers, a short pursuit ensued where the driver of the Renault Clio is believed to have collided with a kerb, a wall, and three stationary vehicles on Hessle Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers. | National World

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “The driver and one of the passengers, two 15-year-old boys, subsequently attempted to flee the scene but following swift police action, both were detained, and arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving with no insurance, driving without a license, dangerous driving, and theft of a motor vehicle.

“The third passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

“The fourth passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was left trapped in the vehicle and was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the police pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop for officers, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).