A Yorkshire prison officer who told police she had ‘proper fell in love’ with an inmate has been jailed for 10 months.

Morgan Farr Varney began the relationship with the inmate when she was working as a prison officer at HMP Lindholme, in Doncaster, despite having training on conditioning from inmates, how to spot it and anti-corruption.

CCTV evidence uncovered by South Yorkshire Police’s prison anti-corruption unit showed the 24 -year-old going into a cupboard with the inmate and also loitering with him on one of the prison wings.

When officers searched the inmate’s cell they found love letters from Farr Varney, and also uncovered further letters when they searched her bedroom at her home.

She was arrested and interviewed by officers in January 2023, when she admitted she had “proper fell in love with him” and expressed concerns that she had ruined her life.

After she was released on bail she resigned from her role at the prison, and the inmate was transferred to HMP Wealstun. However, the relationship continued and officers uncovered more pictures of Farr Varney from the inmate in his new cell.

Farr Varney, of West Avenue, Staniforth, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2024, and was jailed for 10 months at the same course on Friday (May 9).

Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, who is part of South Yorkshire Police’s prison anti-corruption unit, said:"We take any reports of improper relationships between prison staff and inmates incredibly seriously and conduct thorough investigations to ensure those who are guilty of these offences are brought to justice.

"These types of relationships are thankfully rare, but when they do happen, they threaten to undermine the reputation of the prison service and other hard-working prison officers who abide by the rules and regulations attached to the job.

"Staff at HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit supported us throughout our investigation and I want to thank them for their cooperation.