Horsforth ram raid: Yorkshire police appeal for identification of suspect over ram raid at Leeds vape shop with estimated loss of £10,000 in stock
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to identify a suspect over a ram raid at a Leeds vape shop after another man appeared in court charged over the incident.
Two suspects targeted the Station Vape shop, on Station Road, Horsforth, at 6.50am on Sunday, December 29, 2024. A car was reversed into the shop front to gain entry and vape products were stolen, with an estimated loss of £10,000 in stock and structural damage.
Lewis Mayne, aged 20, of Wellington Grove, Bramley, was charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the incident.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court for sentence on January 21, 2024.
Officers are appealing for information to identify the second suspect shown in the image.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240704540 or online via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat page.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.