A ram raid at a Horsforth vape shop has led to an estimated loss of £10,000 in stock and Yorkshire police are appealing for the identification of the suspect.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to identify a suspect over a ram raid at a Leeds vape shop after another man appeared in court charged over the incident.

Two suspects targeted the Station Vape shop, on Station Road, Horsforth, at 6.50am on Sunday, December 29, 2024. A car was reversed into the shop front to gain entry and vape products were stolen, with an estimated loss of £10,000 in stock and structural damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Mayne, aged 20, of Wellington Grove, Bramley, was charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the incident.

A police officer.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court for sentence on January 21, 2024.

Officers are appealing for information to identify the second suspect shown in the image.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240704540 or online via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat page.