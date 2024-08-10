Hull disorder: Teenage boy charged with four counts of burglary and teenage girl arrested on suspicion of burglary following Hull city centre disorder

A teenage boy has been charged with burglary and a teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of burglary following the riots in Hull city centre.

A third 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with four counts of burglary following the riots on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Hull city centre.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Hull Magistrates Court today (August 10).

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, dashcam, or mobile footage relating to any of the disorder, to please call us on 101 quoting Operation Executive.

Police car. (Pic credit: Humberside Police)Police car. (Pic credit: Humberside Police)
“Information can also be passed directly to the investigation team and will be dealt with in the strictest confidence through the Major Incident Public Portal.”

Also, following a CCTV appeal on Friday, August 9, 2024, in connection with the disorder in Hull city centre on August 3, a teenage girl has been arrested.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail whilst officers continue with enquiries.

