Ilkley Moor Fire: Three men arrested and held in custody as fire is 'under control'

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with a fire on Ilkley Moor yesterday.

They said that three men, who are aged 19, 23 and 24, remained in custody on Sunday afternoon and that police are working with the fire service to establish if this incident is linked to the larger blaze.

Fire crews battling the fire on Sunday

There were two separate fires on Ilkley Moor which blazed from Saturday until Sunday.

The first was near Bingley by the Dick Hudson's pub and this blaze was extinguished on Saturday.

However later on Saturday afternoon a second larger fire took hold near Hanging Stone Road and continued to spread through the night and into Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the fire was now believed to be 'under control'.

They said: "The fire service are continuing to tackle the blaze and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

The blaze is believed to now be under control, but we would like to remind members of the public that this recent hot weather may have made some moorland areas tinder dry, which means that even small fires may spread rapidly in these conditions."

At one point 70 firefighters were tackling the fire on Moorland above Ilkley.

Emergency services used a helicopter for water drops to get the blaze under control.

The fire spread very quickly on what was the hottest day of the year.

There have been no reports of injuries and no homes were evacuated but those living closest to the Moor were given the option of alternative accommodation by Bradford Council on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday afternoon that they still have 12 fire engines in attendance using three large jets.

