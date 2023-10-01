A 26-year-old man has been charged with outraging public decency following indecent exposure in Hedon, East Yorkshire.

A report was made about indecent exposure in Hedon last month.

Mark Stuart, 26, from The Garth, Cottingham, has been charged with outraging public decency after he appeared at Hull Magistrates court yesterday (Saturday, September 30).

He was released on conditional bail pending further investigation and will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Between Wednesday, May 10 and Wednesday, September 27 it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to women around the area of Hedon and Hull.