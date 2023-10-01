All Sections
Incident in East Yorkshire: Man charged following indecent exposure in Hedon

A 26-year-old man has been charged with outraging public decency following indecent exposure in Hedon, East Yorkshire.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 1st Oct 2023, 17:50 BST

A report was made about indecent exposure in Hedon last month.

Mark Stuart, 26, from The Garth, Cottingham, has been charged with outraging public decency after he appeared at Hull Magistrates court yesterday (Saturday, September 30).

He was released on conditional bail pending further investigation and will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Police.Police.
Between Wednesday, May 10 and Wednesday, September 27 it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself to women around the area of Hedon and Hull.

If anyone has any further information that may assist with the investigation, you must contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting the crime reference: 23*133567.