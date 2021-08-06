Hedon and memories of speedway in Hull – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Malcolm Smith, Scarcroft.

By YP Letters
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:32 am
Memories of Hedon have featured in The Yorkshire Post.

I READ with interest the article on Hedon by David Lee (The Yorkshire Post, July 31), especially his brief reference to the speedway on the old airport just after the war.

I was 10 and entertainment was in very short supply at  the time. Living in Skirbeck  Road in the Gillshill area of Hull meant that the speedway  track was in easy cycling  reach.

The Hull team, managed by a neighbour, was called “Hull Angels” and wore blue and yellow kit. I seem to remember that “Mick Mitchell” was their star rider.

The track was made of  cinders and we always returned home with blackened faces  from exposure at our favourite bend. Unfortunately, they were not very good and soon disappeared.

I then turned to watching  Hull City instead after the  arrival of Raich Carter who made them a reasonable team in the heights of League Division Three (North).

David Lee’s other reference  to the two churches known as the King (Hedon) and the  Queen (Patrington) reminded me of our many cycling trips to Aldbrough to check on the coastal erosion. We were halfway there when the two towers came into line.

