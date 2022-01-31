Irish lorry driver charged with drink driving after crashing HGV into central reservation of A1 near Wetherby

A lorry driver has been charged with drink driving after crashing his HGV into the central reservation of the A1(M) in Yorkshire on Friday.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 31st January 2022
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:02 pm

Photos emerged of the crushed Scania cab near Wetherby Services after it had smashed into a barrier at 10.25pm on January 28.

North Yorkshire Police said they believed the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The truck was heading south at the time and crashed around half a mile before junction 46.

The crash happened near Wetherby

The lorry was blocking the middle and outer lanes until it was safely recovered at 1am on Saturday.

Police and Highways England had to manage traffic past the scene during the recovery operation and collision investigation.

The 25-year-old driver, from Cahersiveen, Ireland, was arrested and later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink.

He was also charged with driving without due care and attention and will appear before Harrogate Magistrates’ Court in February.