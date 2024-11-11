Jamie Meah murder: Renewed murder appeal on first birthday of son he will never get to meet
Jamie Meah had only just turned 18 years old when he was stabbed to death on March 31, 2023, when he was an expectant father. A 16-year-old was also stabbed in the attack but survived.
Jamie’s son was born on November 11, 2023, and is today celebrating his first birthday having never met his father.
His family have released a statement to highlight the significance of the date and hope anyone with information about his murder will come forward.
They said: “The heartache of losing Jamie is something that continues to stay with us every day since his murder.
“Today is the first birthday of his son and while this is a cause for celebration it is also, for us, a painful reminder that Jamie is not here to be a part of his son’s life, and never will be".
“Although he is just still a baby, at some point in his life he will want to know where his dad is and what happened to him, and it breaks our hearts to think about that.
“We desperately want to see justice for Jamie, and we hope that anyone who has information that could help the police investigation will think about what we are still going through as a family and do the right thing.”
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are still seeking Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat who they have previously named as suspects for Jamie’s murder and the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim.
They are believed to have fled abroad shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.
In April, Ranei Wilks, now aged 23, from Leeds, appeared in court charged with Jamie’s murder and the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim and those proceedings are ongoing.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace Jeffers, Awe and Nishat and remain determined to keep doing everything we can to get justice for Jamie and his family.
“Today, is clearly a particularly painful day for them as they mark the first birthday of Jamie’s son in what are really difficult circumstances. We would urge anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to consider what the family are going through and pass that on to us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.