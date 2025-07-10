Knife-point robber who stole £900 from shop while covering his face with tea towel jailed
Christopher Rowlinson threatened staff at the store in St Johns Green, Kimberworth, with a knife before stealing £900 from the till.
The 44-year-old was tracked down on CCTV after he was seen leaving the shop and walking down several nearby streets before entering some woodland.
DS Christopher Byne, from South Yorkshire Police, found the full outfit matching the man in the CCTV in the woodland, as well as a tea towel which was similar to the face covering used in the incident.
Forensic analysis was conducted and matched to Rowlinson - who was known to live at the other side of the woodland.
Rowlinson, of Town Lane, Wingfield, admitted robbery and possessing a knife in a public place and was jailed for three years and eight months on Tuesday (Jul 8).
Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: "Hard-working members of our community should not expect threats or fear of violence in their places of work.
"Rowlinson showed no remorse for his actions or how they would impact staff and will now, quite rightly, spend time behind bars.
"I am proud of the thorough investigation my officers carried out in the days following this incident in particular Detective Constable Hannah Mills. Her quick work ensured a dangerous and persistent criminal has been taken off the streets of South Yorkshire."