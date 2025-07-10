A robber who threatened staff with a knife while covering his face with a tea towel has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Rowlinson threatened staff at the store in St Johns Green, Kimberworth, with a knife before stealing £900 from the till.

The 44-year-old was tracked down on CCTV after he was seen leaving the shop and walking down several nearby streets before entering some woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Christopher Byne, from South Yorkshire Police, found the full outfit matching the man in the CCTV in the woodland, as well as a tea towel which was similar to the face covering used in the incident.

Forensic analysis was conducted and matched to Rowlinson - who was known to live at the other side of the woodland.

Rowlinson, of Town Lane, Wingfield, admitted robbery and possessing a knife in a public place and was jailed for three years and eight months on Tuesday (Jul 8).

Christopher Rowlinson | SYP

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: "Hard-working members of our community should not expect threats or fear of violence in their places of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rowlinson showed no remorse for his actions or how they would impact staff and will now, quite rightly, spend time behind bars.