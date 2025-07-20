A Leeds shop has been closed after £5,000 of illegal cigarettes were found hidden behind a false wall.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds city centre shop has been ordered to close after illegal cigarettes worth around £5,000 were seized during a multi-agency operation.

The action by the police licensing team, neighbourhood police team, Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Trading Standards was taken against Dana Local following concerns about antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized a number of illicit vapes as well as illegal cigarettes found stashed behind a false wall.

The council applied for a Premise Closure Order which was granted in court and the shop’s license was revoked.

Dana Local has been forced to close | WYP

Sergeant Edel Fox from the Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team said: “This shop has been a magnet for antisocial behaviour and nuisance and the action taken demonstrates our commitment to working with our partners to protect our communities.

“We can and will use all available powers to tackle illegal activities and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information about criminal behaviour taking place in your area, please report it to us so we can take action.”

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: “No form of anti-social behaviour will be tolerated in our city, and we will continue to work with West Yorkshire Police and our other Safer Leeds partners to ensure Leeds is a place where people feel safe and are safe.