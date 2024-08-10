A man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and possession of suspected Class A drug following a car chase on the A171 road north of Whitby.

In the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 10, 2024), just after 1.30am, police officers from our Roads Policing Group attempted to stop a vehicle on the A171 north of Whitby.

The vehicle made off at high speeds, but we pursued it through Egton before it collided with a parked car. This didn’t stop the driver as they continued down country lanes before reverse ramming one of their specialist vehicles.

The roads policing officer was determined to stop the vehicle by using specialist tactics and continued to follow the vehicle towards the village of Grosmont. As the driver crossed the ford, they then turned into the River Esk.

A police car. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

The vehicle was left abandoned in the river and the driver fled on foot, but a police helicopter (NPAS) equipped with specialist night-time vision equipment was close by. Within minutes, the helicopter was overhead when it spotted a heat source next to a tree. Units on the ground were guided in and the suspect was detained.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police and possession of a suspected Class -A drug. Further enquiries found that the man was wanted in connection with five burglaries in the North Yorkshire and Cleveland area and he was further arrested for burglary.

The man currently remains in police custody.

Duty Superintendent Victoria Taylor from North Yorkshire Police said: “This was an excellent detection by our specialist operations officers.

“Despite trying to run from us, we were able to arrest the man who now remains in custody.