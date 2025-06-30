An escaped convict has been handed a second life sentence after being found guilty of a series of terrifying knife-point robberies on women in Yorkshire.

James Smyth had been released on temporary licence in April 2024 when he failed to return to prison, and was arrested a month later following a series of robberies.

The 58-year-old was arrested on May 16 2024 in relation to a series of robberies which targeted women on their own in the Hyde Park area of Leeds.

Victims reported being threatened at knifepoint by a white man in his 50s. CCTV was uncovered to obtain footage of the suspect, who turned out to be Smyth.

He was then spotted by a PCSO who was on his way to work and recognised him. Officers were dispatched to the area and found him.

Smyth, who had previously been serving a life sentence for wounding with intent and robbery offences after being sentenced in 2003, admitted aggravated burglary, two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and escaping lawful custody.

A knife seized from him was forensically linked to an aggravated burglary in Woodhouse two days before his arrest, where a man had been stabbed in the face as Smyth tried to force his way into his property.

At Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Jun 30), Smyth was handed another life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of nine years.

Detective Constable Justin Booth, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “Smyth subjected his victims to terrifying ordeals and it is right that he is back behind bars.