Middlesbrough riot: Police release photos in hunt for men wanted in connection with summer disorder
Cleveland Police has released images of five people as part of Operation Acorn, an investigation into Middlesbrough disorder that took place on Sunday, August 4.
The operation is led by detectives in the police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET).
Detective Inspector Richard Hodgkinson said: “Even though the disorder occurred more than two months ago our investigation into identifying those suspected of being involved in violence and criminal damage is very much ongoing.
“We have already made huge steps that has led to 13 people appearing in court and sentenced to a total of 22 years.
“We are now releasing further photos of individuals we are keen to speak to and I want to encourage anyone who knows the people in the images to please get in touch as soon as possible – the same goes for if you recognise yourself in the photos.”
In a statement Cleveland Police said: “If you recognise the people pictured, please get in touch either by calling 101 quoting reference number 148284 or visiting a website set up for the investigation Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
“When reporting information please quote the number on the image.”