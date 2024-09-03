Monk Bretton: Man stabbed to death in street of Yorkshire village named by police
The 41-year-old was found by emergency services on Burton Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, on Sunday (Sep 1) and despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now arrested five people in connection with his death, which is thought to have happened during an altercation at around 4.25pm.
Two men aged 21 and 32, as wel as a 19-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on Monday (Sep 2) while a further 40-year-old man has been arrested n suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault this morning (Sep 3).
The 21-year-old man remains in custody, but the other four people have been bailed pending further investigations.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, said: “Our enquiries into Alan’s tragic death are continuing at pace.
“We made several arrests within hours of the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation into this incident.
“Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this difficult time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incidet number 606 of September 1. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.