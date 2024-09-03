A man who was stabbed to death in a Yorkshire village has been named by police as Alan Sutton.

The 41-year-old was found by emergency services on Burton Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, on Sunday (Sep 1) and despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now arrested five people in connection with his death, which is thought to have happened during an altercation at around 4.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men aged 21 and 32, as wel as a 19-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on Monday (Sep 2) while a further 40-year-old man has been arrested n suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault this morning (Sep 3).

The 21-year-old man remains in custody, but the other four people have been bailed pending further investigations.

Alan Sutton | Submit

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, said: “Our enquiries into Alan’s tragic death are continuing at pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made several arrests within hours of the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation into this incident.

“Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this difficult time.”