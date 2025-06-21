New CCTV images released in police hunt for missing Sheffield man

Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Westminster Correspondent

Published 21st Jun 2025, 16:41 BST
Police have released fresh CCTV images of a Sheffield man who has been missing for more than a month.

Officers are urgently looking for 54-year-old Michael, who was last seen on 19 May walking along Abbey Lane, near the Rising Sun pub, in Whirlow.

Most Popular

New images show the moment Michael was last seen walking past the pub, which is located at the junction with Little Common Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police is hoping that the images may help jog people’s memories.

CCTV shows missing Michael outside the Rising Sun pub in Sheffield on 19 May. Credit: South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
CCTV shows missing Michael outside the Rising Sun pub in Sheffield on 19 May. Credit: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Michael is a white man with short hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy top, green zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black rimmed glasses, and carrying a white carrier bag.

Michael was reported missing on 27 May and since then, officers have been desperately trying to locate him.

Officers have searched the local area, visited addresses of friends and family members, examined phone records and gathered doorbell and dashcam footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael's last movements. Credit: South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Michael's last movements. Credit: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Prior to going missing, Michael was seen at 5.20pm on 19 May walking along Ecclesall Road South away from the city centre and on the opposite side of the road to Ecclesall Library.

The force urged members of the public with information, footage or intelligence to get in touch immediately.

Michael outside the Rising Sun pub. Credit: South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Michael outside the Rising Sun pub. Credit: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Det Ch Insp Aneela Khalil-Khan said: "We are continuing to plough resources into finding Michael and I want to thank members of the public who have already contacted us with information.

"If you are aware of anything that you think could help us find Michael, please do contact us immediately as even the smallest piece of information could prove crucial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Michael, if you are reading this appeal, I would urge you to please make contact with us and let us know you are safe."

Submit dashcam footage here and contact the police with other information, quoting incident number 346 of 27 May 2025, here.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice