Police force at full-stretch as hot weather sees rise in crime and arrests

One call per minute was made to a Yorkshire police force as the hottest night of the year hit the county on Wednesday.

Humberside Police revealed a total of 1793 calls were made to the force control room at Hessle in East Yorkshire throughout Wednesday.

Of the 1793 calls, 585 were to 999 and 1208 were to the 101 non-emergency line.

Command hub Superintendent Tracy Bradley said: "We had an exceptionally busy 24 hours with 1793 calls coming into our force control room.

"The weather is clearly having an effect on people and we are at full-stretch. We are staffed to cope with these levels of demand in the force control room and had 69 call handlers on duty throughout that period to take calls.

“It’s really important to us that we have the right people in place so that we’re there when the public needs us, so we plan our time around them, our teams don’t take their lunch breaks when the majority of people do, so we have as many people as possible answering the phones when it’s convenient for people to call.

“We also limit the number of people who are able to take time off over the summer and encourage those who can to take their leave at less busy times.

“The weather is nicer, the nights are lighter and that always leads to additional demand for us."

Supt Bradley is asking people to be patient with delays expected as the hot weather continues.

As well as a rise in the number of calls, there were nearly 30 people arrested across the Humberside Police force area from 7pm on Wednesday night to 7am this morning.

Superintendent Andrew Foster, head of Humberside Police's Criminal Justice Unit said, “In the twelve-hour period 27 people were arrested and ended up in our cells. We had 20 at Clough Road in Hull and seven at Birchin Way in Grimsby, these were in addition to those already in our cells blocks under investigation.

“Many of those arrested were processed throughout the night and released for crimes such as affray and criminal damage and some were detained for further questioning or for court for cases such as assaulting a police officer and GBH.

“Our staff and officers have been working extremely hard in processing prisoners and today the picture is still looking busy but manageable with 25 people currently in custody across the force."