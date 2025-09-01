Police issue statement after 'go home' daubed on Chinese takeaway in York

Police have issued a statement saying they will deal ‘robustly’ with the perpertrators of racist grafitti which was daubed on the front of a Chinese takeaway in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartbroken owner of Dragon House on Foxwood Lane in York took to Facebook at the weekend to share their dismay at the “blatant discrimination” and said “it hurts deeply”.

North Yorkshire Police has now issued a statement saying it is investigating the grafitti, which it is thought was sprayed onto the front of the takeaway bwtween 1.05am and 1.15am on August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “A criminal investigation is underway following a report of racist graffiti which was discovered at a local takeaway on Foxwood Lane in York.

“We believe that the incident occurred on Friday, August 29 between 1.05am and 1.15am as CCTV shows three people graffitiing the front of the takeaway.

“Our officers are actively developing intelligence and lines of enquiry to identify the suspects and ensure they face appropriate consequences for the crimes that have been committed.

“Any incidents of hate crime will be dealt with robustly, and victims of hate crime are referred to Supporting Victims, our commissioned partner who ensure the appropriate level of support is in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour."

In a social media post, the owner of the takeaway said: “I feel truly heartbroken today. My Chinese takeaway, which has been serving this community for more than 10 years, was vandalized with hateful graffiti telling us to ‘go home’.

“This is not just paint on the wall — it is blatant discrimination, and it hurts deeply.

“We work hard every day to serve our customers with love and dedication. I believe our community is stronger than hate, and I hope everyone will stand together against this kind of behaviour.”