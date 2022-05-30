Police to patrol Linton-on-Ouse 'on daily basis' when asylum seeker centre opens

An asylum seeker processing centre is due to open in Linton-on-Ouse

The old RAF base in the North Yorkshire village is due to be converted into an accommodation centre for up to 1,500 men, despite a furious backlash from villagers.

The Home Office has not revealed when asylum seekers will begin moving in, but Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said it could be as early as this week.

North Yorkshire Police said it is working with the Home Office to prepare for the opening of the highly controversial centre.

Chief Inspector David Hunter said: “We’re listening to the community and have already been conducting frequent patrols in the village and surrounding areas - many residents have welcomed the opportunity to engage with us during these patrols.

“These will continue and officers from local policing teams will be in and around the village on a daily basis, to give a reassuring police presence.

“I want residents to know they can approach our officers for a chat and share any concerns about policing in the area or pass on information. These officers are part of the community too.”

He added: “We’ll review this resourcing in line with any further developments and the needs of the local community.”

Last week, Mr Hollinrake revealed North Yorkshire Police has asked the Home Office to delay the project by at least a month, so it can prepare a policing plan for the area.

During a debate in Parliament, he also told MPs some locals “are genuinely in fear of their lives and wellbeing”.

He added: “People do not feel safe. I think those fears are rational; they are not irrational fears. In any cohort of 1,500 young single men, there will be some who do not play by the rules.”

Home Office minister Kevin Foster did not reveal when the centre will be opened, but said the Government is looking to “move at pace” to meet rising demand for asylum seeker accommodation and reduce its reliance on hotel accommodation, which costs up to £5m a day.

He also said Linton-on-Ouse has been identified as a “viable location” as it “offers many established accommodation units and amenities that have been kept in reasonable condition”.

Hambleton District Council is threatening to take legal action against the Home Office, for pressing ahead with the proposals without consultation, and last week it instructed lawyers to send the Government department a pre-action protocol letter.