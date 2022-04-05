Second former teacher at Malsis School in Yorkshire to go on trial for historic sexual offences

A former English teacher and rugby coach at the Malsis independent preparatory school in North Yorkshire is to go on trial later this month accused of over 40 historical sexual offences dating back to the late 1970s.

By John Crabtree
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:50 am

Peter Andrew Holmes, 73, who now lives in Bristol, appeared via a video link before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today.

During a further case management hearing before Judge Colin Burn it was confirmed that Holmes’ trial, which could last up to six weeks, had been listed to start on April 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In February last year it was reported that Holmes had been charged with 42 offences on non-recent sexual abuse involving 20 complainants.

Malsis School

The offending is alleged to have taken place between 1977 and 1992.

Read More

Read More
'Monstrous' former teacher who sexually abused boy at Yorkshire boarding school ...

Holmes, who only spoke to confirm his name, was told his bail had been extended until his trial.

Malsis School, which was based in Glusburn near Cross Hills, closed in 2014.

In February a former colleague of Holmes, music teacher David Hope, was jailed at the same court for the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old boy in the 1980s.Malsis, which took pupils up to the age of 13, was founded at Malsis Hall in 1920 and closed in 2014 due to falling pupil numbers, with its assets being sold by auction.