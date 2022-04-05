Second former teacher at Malsis School in Yorkshire to go on trial for historic sexual offences

Peter Andrew Holmes, 73, who now lives in Bristol, appeared via a video link before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today.

During a further case management hearing before Judge Colin Burn it was confirmed that Holmes’ trial, which could last up to six weeks, had been listed to start on April 19.

In February last year it was reported that Holmes had been charged with 42 offences on non-recent sexual abuse involving 20 complainants.

Malsis School

The offending is alleged to have taken place between 1977 and 1992.

Holmes, who only spoke to confirm his name, was told his bail had been extended until his trial.

Malsis School, which was based in Glusburn near Cross Hills, closed in 2014.