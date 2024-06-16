Sheffield assault: Third man arrested in connection with death of 23-year-old man following ‘serious assault’ on Staniforth Road in Darnall
On Saturday, June 8 at 4.36pm, South Yorkshire Police were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a ‘serious assault’ on Staniforth Road in Darnall.
When the police arrived, Hamza was found with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he sadly died on the evening of Monday, June 10. His family have continued support from South Yorkshire Police officers.
They arrested a 37-year-old man today (Sunday, June 16) on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A detective led murder investigation continues.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday (June 10) on suspicion of robbery in connection to the incident.
“He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. A 25-year-old man was also arrested on Thursday (June 13) on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Anyone with information in relation to this murder investigation can contact police via our Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), which can be accessed [via South Yorkshire Police website].”
Crimestoppers can be contacted via the UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website.