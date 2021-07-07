Sheffield man who murdered his own brother told police: 'What am I going to say to my dad?'

Thamraze Khan, aged 31, killed his younger brother, Kamran, in the early hours of 15 November 2020.

The brothers had been at a party the night before, on Lowedges Road in Sheffield, and both consumed a quantity of alcohol there before taking a taxi to the defendant’s home in Club Garden Road, Sharrow.

They arrived at Club Garden Road just before midnight and CCTV footage from the scene shows Kamran, 28, emerging from the flat taking a few steps, and slumping to the ground. He had sustained a fatal knife wound.

At the scene, officers found Thamraze Khan wearing a blood-stained latex glove. There was extensive blood staining around the property, and a blood-stained long-handled knife was recovered. DNA matching that of the defendant was found on the knife.

On arrest, Khan said: “My brother is dead. What am I going to say to my dad?”

The court heard that the defendant was investigated by the police after his brother was stabbed in his back in August 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Kamran refused to cooperate with police officers at that time but the incident bore a striking similarity to the incident over two years later when Kamran lost his life.

He was found guilty of murder on Wednesday following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.